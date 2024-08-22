Audi launches new Q8 SUV at Rs 1.17 crore, celebrates milestone of 1 lakh cars sold in India

Audi India has launched the new Audi Q8, expanding its luxury SUV lineup in the country. The vehicle is available at a starting price of ₹1,17,49,000 (ex-showroom).

The new Q8 is powered by a 3.0-litre TFSI engine, delivering 340 horsepower and 500 Nm of torque. It includes a 48V Mild Hybrid system and an eight-speed tiptronic transmission. The SUV can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.6 seconds and has a top speed of 250 km/h.

Design updates include a new single-frame grille with vertical inlay, redesigned air intake grille and spoiler, and HD Matrix LED headlights with laser technology. The Q8 also features newly designed R21 graphite grey alloy wheels and red brake calipers. It is available in eight exterior colours, including the newly introduced Sakhir Gold.

The interior of the Q8 includes a B&O Premium 3D sound system, a 360-degree surround view camera, and a 4-zone climate control system. It features a dual-screen setup, premium leather upholstery, and several interior colour options. Safety features include Audi pre-sense basic, eight airbags, and an Electronic Stabilization Program.

100,000 cars sold in India

Audi India has also announced that it has sold 100,000 cars in the country since its entry into the market. To mark this milestone, the company is offering a 100-day celebration with various customer benefits, including loyalty bonuses, service plans, and extended warranties.