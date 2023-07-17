Barbie effect: Google ‘Margot Robbie', 'Ryan Gosling' and ‘Barbie’ to see Easter eggs

The much-awaited Barbie film will release in theatres this week on July 21. Ahead of the release, Google has dropped an Easter Eggs feature for the Barbie fans. These Easter Eggs can be seen on the search page of Greta Gerwig, Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

For the unversed, Google’s Easter Eggs feature was also released for popular films like Marvel’s Averngers Endgame, Robert Pattinson-starrer Batman, Friends’ reunion and so on.

To see the Barbie Easter Eggs on Google, all you need to do is Google ‘Greta Gerwig’, ‘Margot Robbie’, ‘Ryan Gosling’ and ‘Barbie’. You will see a splash of pink confetti across your screen. You have an option to see this effect again by clicking on the confetti icon at the bottom, and share it with your friends across different social media platforms by clicking on the share icon.

As mentioned earlier, Barbie will hit theaters on July 21. Directed by Greta Gerwig, Barbie is a fantasy comedy film that is inspired by popular Barbie fashion dolls. As for the cast of the film, Margot Robbie, as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken are the lead actors. Others include Ariana Greenblatt, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Emma Mackey and so on.

In this film, Barbie and Ken are seen having the time of their lives in the perfect pink barbie world. However, they take a chance to step into the real world where they discover the joys and perils of living among human beings.

To celebrate the film, several Indian and Hollywood stars are channeling their inner Barbie by donning different styles of pink colour outfits. These celebrities include John Cena, Bhoomi Pednekar, Deepika Padukone and so on.

Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer is releasing on the same date as Warner Bros’ Barbie i.e. July 21. Oppenheimer is a biographical film that explores how one man’s brilliance, hubris and relentless drive change the nature of war forever. It revolves around the beginning of the Nuclear Age and how it led to death and destruction.

