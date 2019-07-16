Chinese accessory brand Baseus enters India, aims to capture 5-7% market share

China-based Baseus, a digital accessory brand, has announced its entry into India. Aimed primarily at youth and tech enthusiasts, these accessories will be available for purchase from baseusworld.com as well as from offline retailers.

Baseus has launched a wide range of accessories across categories such as earphones, flash chargers and power stations. For instance, the Encok S17 Pro is an Alexa-enabled wireless sports earphone priced at Rs 3,999. The company claims to have designed a unique shape that fits almost 99.9 per cent users so that their ears don't hurt even after more than seven hours of continuous usage.

Compatible with Android and iOS devices, the earphone is IPX5 certified, which makes it water-resistant. Baseus' dual wireless flash charger for Rs 5499 is Qi-compliant and can be used to charge a wireless smartphone along with an Apple watch simultaneously. For Rs 6,999, Baseus has also launched a digital display power station that is capable enough to charge a laptop with a Type-C port or any other compatible device. It packs in a high-density lithium-polymer battery inside that gives a Power Delivery of 33 W.

Vivian Wang, General Manager, Baseus, says, "India is an important market for Baseus and we are looking at it aggressively. While we focus on online and offline channels, we aim to disrupt the market and set new benchmarks with our designs and value-for-money accessories range. Baseus products are driven by aesthetics, design and quality. Our target groups, which include all genres including travellers, tech geeks and fitness freaks will identify us as a brand which appeals to their own sense of style and fashion."

Baseus also plans to bring an extensive range of products in the home and car accessories segment such as smart hubs, docking stations, travel chargers, mounted phone chargers, car air purifiers, and smart home lamps, among others.

Even though there are a few international as well as Indian players in this space, the mobile accessory market in India continues to be an unorganised one. Interestingly, Baseus aspires to capture at least 5-7 per cent share of the organised market by 2020-end. To sell its products in India, Baseus has also entered into an exclusive strategic partnership with Telecare Network India (an Optiemus Group company) as its distribution and marketing partner in India.

