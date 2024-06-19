Bengaluru couple orders Xbox controller on Amazon, receives live cobra snake instead

Imagine this: You’ve ordered a new controller for your Xbox gaming console and it finally arrives after days of long wait. You excitedly try to open it only to find something else. Something that’s moving on its own inside the box. A snake. A cobra!

That’s exactly what happened with a couple in Bengaluru. Both software engineers found a spectacled cobra in the packaging. Luckily it was not running loose. The snake was stuck to the packaging tape which was a relief for the couple. Naturally, not being able to believe their eyes, the couple shot a video of the package where you can clearly see a small snake trying to escape from the tape.

Related Articles

The couple immediately tried contacting Amazon’s customer service not merely for getting the real controller they ordered but to pick up the uninvited guest in the package. In a post on X, the buyer wrote, “We ordered an Xbox controller 2 days ago from Amazon and received a live snake in the package. The package was directly handed over to us by the delivery partner (not left outside). We live on Sarjapur road and captured the entire incident on camera, plus we have eyewitnesses to the same. Fortunately, it (snake) was stuck to the packaging tape and did not harm anyone in our household or apartment.”

Imagining the gravity of the situation, you would expect a quick resolution from Amazon. However, they put the couple on hold for a good two hours. In the post, the buyers said, “Despite the danger, Amazon's customer support put us on hold for over 2 hours, forcing us to handle the situation all by ourselves in the middle of the night (again proof captured in videos and photos)," she added.

In response to the horrifying ordeal undergone by the couple, Amazon offered a generic response to the tweet saying, “We're sorry to know about the inconvenience you've had with the Amazon order. We'd like to have this checked. Please share the required details here, and our team will get back to you soon with an update."

Amazon did refund the amount spent on the controller but the situation could have gone south really quickly if the couple wasn’t vigilant enough. The couple highlighted that this was a clear breach of safety for both the customer and even the delivery partner, who they claim had handed over the package directly to them.