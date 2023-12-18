BJP books domain first, redirects Congress’ ‘Donate for Desh’ to its own page

Congress has set up its ‘Donate for Desh’ campaign which invites supporters to donate money to the political party. However, the party did not book the domain names before announcing the party. As a result, DonateforDesh.org has been booked by BJP. Ironically, clicking on the link takes the visitor to BJP’s own donation page. OpIndia, another website, acquired two related domains in the name of Donate for Desh campaign and has redirected it to their own donation pages.

Congress on the other hand has set up a different domain by the name https://donateinc.net/ to receive the donations. The official account of the political party has also shared the method of donating online.

On the launch of 'Donate for Desh' crowdfunding campaign, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said, "It's the first time that Congress is asking people for donations for the nation....If you work only by depending on the rich people, then you have to follow their policies....Mahatma Gandhi also took donations from the public during the freedom struggle..."

How are domains booked?

A domain name is the address where internet users can access your website. It’s kind of like the street address for a house on the Internet. For example, “www.example.com” is a domain name.

Here are the basic steps to book a domain:

Choose a domain registrar: This is a company that manages the reservation of internet domain names. Examples include GoDaddy, Bluehost, and Namecheap.

Search for availability: You enter the desired domain name into the search bar of the domain registrar’s website to see if it’s available.

Purchase the domain: If the domain name is available, you can purchase it. You’ll have to pay a yearly fee to keep the domain registered under your name.

Link to your website: Once you’ve purchased the domain, you can link it to your website. Now, when someone types in your domain name, they’ll be taken to your website. In this case, BJP and OpIndia were first to book the domain and then linked their own donation pages to the newly acquired domain.

