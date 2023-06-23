BT Best B-School & HR Summit: Should writers be worried about ChatGPT? Author Ashwin Sanghi answers

Business schools play a pivotal role in disseminating knowledge and fostering the development of future leaders. Through the BT Best B-School & HR Summit, key stakeholders convene to exchange best practices pertaining to the future of work, placing a premium on prioritising the human element in driving successful business outcomes.

The first session on Mastering Business Artistry: The Art & Craft of an MBA saw Ashwin Sanghi in a chat with Aayush Ailawadi. The rapid advancement of artificial intelligence (AI) and technology has sparked debates and concerns across various industries, and the world of literature is no exception. As literary writers navigate the evolving landscape, the question arises: Does AI/tech disruption pose a cause for concern or an opportunity for growth? Sanghi sheds light on this matter, emphasising the potential benefits and opportunities that emerge when writers embrace AI and technology as valuable tools in their creative and research processes.

Sanghi, a prominent Indian writer known for his gripping novels, acknowledges that apprehensions around AI and tech disruption are not new. He draws parallels to the launch of Google and Wikipedia, which initially raised concerns but ultimately became invaluable starting points for research. Similarly, Sanghi's own experience with AI, specifically chatbot GPT, has shown him that these tools can enhance the work of writers and researchers.

"When Google and Wikipedia were launched people had similar apprehensions. But, Google and Wikipedia became starting points of research. Similarly, I have been using ChatGPT a lot. It is a tool. If you can use such tools, you can enhance your work. It can't be an end-all and be-all. I don't see it as a challenge, I see it as one more tool in your arsenal to be a better writer and researcher," Sanghi said.

While AI can undoubtedly enhance various aspects of writing, it is crucial to remember that the human touch remains irreplaceable. The emotions, experiences, and insights that only humans can bring to storytelling are what resonate deeply with readers. AI may offer assistance, but it cannot replicate the unique voice and imagination of a writer. Sanghi emphasizes the importance of preserving the human element, ensuring that writers continue to connect with their audience on a profound level.

Sanghi received his education at the prestigious Cathedral & John Connon School and holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics from St. Xavier's College. He further pursued his academic journey and obtained an MBA from the esteemed Yale School of Management. In 1993, he joined his family's business, demonstrating his multifaceted capabilities.

In 2006, Sanghi embarked on his writing career by penning his first novel, which marked the beginning of his literary achievements. Notably, in 2014, he collaborated with James Patterson to co-write the thrilling novel "Private India" as part of Patterson's renowned Private series.