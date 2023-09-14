scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
TECHNOLOGY
News
BT Exclusive: Indians to pay Rs 41,193 in taxes & duties for Rs 1,34,900 iPhone 15 Pro

Feedback

BT Exclusive: Indians to pay Rs 41,193 in taxes & duties for Rs 1,34,900 iPhone 15 Pro

For the iPhone 15 Pro models that will be imported, the duties are higher—20 per cent customs duty and 2 per cent cess

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
For the iPhone 15 Pro models that will be imported, the duties are higher—20 per cent customs duty and 2 per cent cess For the iPhone 15 Pro models that will be imported, the duties are higher—20 per cent customs duty and 2 per cent cess
SUMMARY
  • Apple iPhone 15 Pro launched for $999 (excluding taxes) in the US will retail for Rs 1,34,900 in India (including taxes)
  • For Rs 1,34,900 iPhone 15 Pro, consumers are paying approximately Rs 41,193.42 in taxes & duties in India
  • Fully imported iPhone 15 Pro units attract 22% duties and 18% GST

As the Indian rupee weakens and crossed 83 to the Dollar last month, Apple again capped the pricing of the new iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. But this year’s iPhone 15 Pro models have received a price bump. The iPhone 15 Pro (128GB) variant is priced starting Rs 1,34,900. But the same model (unlocked) would sell for $999 + taxes in the US market, approximately Rs 90,000. As many consumers complain about the price difference between the two countries, many fail to recognise that there are duties, and taxes levied on iPhones in India.

For instance, the iPhone 15 Pro priced at $999 in the US does not include state taxes, which vary from state to state in the US—in some states, it is 7 per cent, while in others it could be higher. The counter to this is 18 per cent GST that is standard across India and is included in the maximum retail price. Of the Rs 1,34,900 iPhone 15 Pro, the GST alone amounts to Rs 20,577.97. This had been added over and above the cost of the iPhone, which also includes duties.

Apple has been expanding its assembly line in India and has commenced manufacturing the iPhone 15 here. However, the Pro models are still made in China, and shipped to the rest of the world, including India, from there.

Even though Apple has commenced the production of iPhone 15 in India, components attract duties ranging from 2.5 per cent to up to 12 per cent says Faisal Kawoosa, founder and Chief Analyst at Techarc. But for the iPhone 15 Pro models that will be imported into the country, the duties are higher—20 per cent customs duty and 2 per cent cess, confirms Tarun Pathak, Research Director at Counterpoint Research.

This means a fully built smartphone unit imported into India draws 22 per cent duties. In the case of the iPhone 15 Pro, it amounts to 20,615.45 before GST. In all, for Rs 1,34,900 iPhone 15 Pro, consumers are paying approximately Rs 41,193.42 in taxes & duties. And for the entry-level variant of iPhone 15 Pro Max (256GB) that would retail for Rs 1,59,900, the duties and taxes amount to Rs 48,827.48.

BASE VARIANT

iPhone 15 Pro (128GB)

iPhone 15 Pro Max (256GB)

India MRP

1,34,900.00

1,59,900.00

GST (18%)

20,577.97

24,391.53

Duty (22%)*

20,615.45

24,435.95

Duties and Taxes

41,193.42

48,827.48

The difference in Indian pricing is due to various factors, with the duties and taxes being the biggest.

Other factors also include forex and commissions. For instance, when it comes to calculating local pricing before the launch, other than country-specific duties and taxes, companies like Apple have to keep a buffer for currency fluctuation and volatility too.

The only respite consumers get are the trade-ins and cashback that Apple offers. There is always an option to trade in the old smartphone while purchasing a new one. And this year, HDFC Bank is offering Rs 8000 savings on the purchase of the new iPhones.

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Published on: Sep 14, 2023, 2:08 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement