BT Tech Today Congress: 'AI is the disruptive trend being seen in gaming industry,' says Krafton India CEO

BGMI developer Kafton Inc’s India CEO believes that artificial intelligence has the potential to make gaming development process less time consuming and will even end up being a cost saver. Sean Hyunil Sohn, speaking at Business Today Tech Today Congress, said: “AI is the disruptive technology that we are seeing the gaming industry. It is efficient, has good cost saving and time saving development process. Other than that, deep learning can enable certain new gameplays which we havent seen before.” He added that Krafton Inc has a few pilot projects based on that.

Business Today Tech Today Congress hosted a session called “New Gaming Frontier: Leveraging Cutting-Edge Technologies. Gaming Monetization. Investing in Gaming.”. Apart from Sean Sohn, the panel included Rajan Navani, Founder & CEO, JetSynthesys, Sai Srinivas Kiran G, Co-Founder, CEO, Mobile Premier League.

Talking about why there is still no big gaming title from India, Navani said: “What we really need is commitment to better talent since India is late to the video gaming industry. A large part of those who have created success are not sitting in India. Hence, we have to invest thousands of dollars to build gaming titles. And I think that shift is beginning to happen.”

Kiran said that in the long run, India will be a net exporter and not an importer. Talking about the new gaming rules announced by the government, Kiran said, “In this internet age, we need a framework that can be discussed and debated and updated with time.”

Are Indian gamers willing to pay for the games as compared to the gamers in other countries? To this, Sohn said: “There was a global perception that Indian market is not the market where you can make money. You can just have a good number of active users. But with BGMI and other games, we have realised that it is not similar to the other countries. We saw that one or two best gamers in the channel have started to make money, not just the user base but certain number of revenue. That is why we opened a new office, hired local people and continued making games. The success will not happen every time but that is how you enter the market."

Navani believes that India is going to create a new model of monetisation for gaming. He said, “The generation that is spending time gaming is not reachable on TV or newspaper. Monetisation will happen by brands getting engaged with consumers in very unique way."

Sai added, “There will be Indian ways of monetisation like free-to-play market, there is PCG market that is paid competition and there is scope for in-gaming monetisation as well.”

