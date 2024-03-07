Cabinet likely to approve Rs 11,000 crore AI mission today

The Union Cabinet on Thursday is expected to approve the artificial intelligence (AI) Mission, which will see private AI companies getting subsidy and seed funding from the Centre.

Total allocation towards the AI Mission could be around Rs 11,000 crore.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the Mission last year. “The objective of this mission will be to maximise the potential of AI computing in India and provide Indian startups and innovators with better opportunities,” he had said.

Related Articles

“As part of this mission, the application of artificial intelligence technologies will be promoted in sectors, such as agriculture, healthcare and education."

He noted that the existing network of Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) across the country will be used to promote AI skills and learnings in tier-II and tier-III cities.

The prime minister also acknowledged the negative impact and unethical use of AI, and called for a global framework on artificial intelligence.