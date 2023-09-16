'Can’t think of a better place to park our Bolero': Anand Mahindra's cheeky post featuring Elon Musk

Anand Mahindra, Chairman of the Mahindra Group, took to X today in a playful exchange with Tesla CEO Elon Musk. The conversation began with Mahindra's light-hearted tweet, "I can’t think of a better place to park our Bolero than inside your head, Elon!" The tweet was accompanied by a short video snippet of Elon Musk saying, "I've got a Bolero stuck in my head."

In addition to the amusing exchange, Mahindra also shared a photo of the 2023 Mahindra Bolero Neo car. The Mahindra Bolero Neo is a seven-seater SUV renowned for its authentic design, premium interiors, and action-packed performance. This vehicle promises a premium and authoritative SUV experience, representing an upgraded version of the Bolero Series cars with a history spanning over two decades.

I can’t think of a better place to park our Bolero than inside your head, Elon! 🙂 pic.twitter.com/eWsoPWZczE — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 16, 2023

The price of the Bolero Neo positions it competitively in the market, aligning with rivals such as the Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara. Consumers interested in the Bolero Neo can find updated pricing information in the price section. Regarding warranty, the vehicle offers coverage for three years or 100,000 kilometres, whichever comes first. Detailed terms and conditions of the warranty can be obtained from the dealer at the time of purchase.

Prospective buyers can explore the Bolero Neo in five different variants – N4, N8, N10, Limited Edition, and N10 (O) – and choose from a palette of six appealing colour options, including Napoli Black, Majestic Silver, Pearl White, Diamond White, and Rocky Beige.

Also Read

Battle of the billionaires: Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg cage match could make over $1 billion

Chandrayaan-3 poised to unlock future energy source on the moon; know all about it