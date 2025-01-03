CES 2025 Preview: AI, next-gen displays, and other emerging tech at Las Vegas

CES or Consumer Electronics Show 2025, scheduled for January 7-10 in Las Vegas, is the ultimate stage for innovators to showcase their latest advancements. This year promises to be no exception, with trends like AI integration, sustainable tech, and immersive entertainment poised to dominate the event. Every year, consumer technology innovations are on full display in this tech bonanza in Las Vegas, and while 2025 promises more of the same, it will also focus heavily on Artificial Intelligence. Here's a quick preview of what you can expect from CES 2025.

Advanced Display Technologies

LG has already announced its 2025 gaming monitor lineup, including a bendable 5K2K OLED panel called the UltraGear OLED Bendable Gaming Monitor. It is a 45" display that transitions from flat to a 900R curvature, featuring a 5K2K resolution (5120x2160) and a 21:9 aspect ratio, aimed at delivering an immersive gaming experience. LG says this is the "world’s first 5K2K-resolution bendable OLED display."

TCL is always a big player at CES every year, and in 2025, it will be showcasing the world's largest QD-Mini LED TV, highlighting advancements in Mini LED large-screen technology.

Hisense will be unveiling its new ULED TVs, including a massive 100" UX series Mini LED TV, boasting 40,000 dimming zones, 4K resolution, and a 144Hz refresh rate.

Samsung is also reportedly going to announce its next generation of Neo QLED TVs at CES 2025, ranging from 43" to a massive 98" option.

Next-Generation Silicon

In 2024, AI dominated CES booths. And 2025 is expected to be much of the same. NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang is expected to announce the RTX 5000 series GPUs, including the RTX 5090, 5080, and 5070, based on the new "Blackwell" architecture, promising significant advancements in ray tracing and DLSS technologies.

Chipmaker AMD has already confirmed the launch of its next-generation RDNA 4 GPUs at the show. In terms of mobile chips, expect Qualcomm to also announce something, despite hosting its annual Snapdragon Summit earlier in October 2024. Rumours indicate that Qualcomm could debut new desktop CPUs to compete with AMD and Intel.

Artificial Intelligence Hardware

The world of AI hardware hasn't taken off as certain brands would have hoped to. Humane's AI Pin and Rabbit's R1 were not well-received. However, one product that has found its footing in the AI wearable/hardware space is smart glasses. The Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses have been widely praised for their form factor and ease of use. This could lead to a lot of smart glass hardware being showcased at CES 2025.

Future of Mobility

CES is often a place for automakers to showcase their vision of the future of mobility. While not a lot of new cars are announced, we do get to see concepts and visions from automakers. In 2024, Honda and Sony showcased their collaborative effort, dubbed "Afeela". The Japanese duo could reveal more details about this car at CES 2025, which is rumoured to integrate PS5 capabilities.

With self-driving and cruise control features becoming a mainstay in cars recently, automakers aren't shying away from using more AI in their vehicles. Hyundai is also planning to introduce the world's first full-windshield holographic display, while BMW will debut its Panoramic iDrive display.