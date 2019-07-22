Chandrayaan-2 launch today: Where to watch live-streaming of India's Moon mission

Chandrayaan-2 Launch Live Streaming: After aborting India's second lunar mission on July 15, the Indian Space and Research Organisation (ISRO) will again launch from the GSLV-Mk0III-M1 rocket, also known as Chandrayaan 2, at 2:43 pm today, July 22. On July 18, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) announced that Chandrayaan-2 would launch on Monday after the lift-off was aborted due to a technical snag. This Rs 978 crore mission will be launched from the second launchpad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Andhra Pradesh.

Where can you watch Chandrayaan-2 launch?

The magnificent lunar mission of India, Chandrayaan-2, is being launched 11 years after ISRO's successful first lunar mission Chandrayaan-1, which scripted history by making more than 3,400 orbits around the moon. For the launch of Chandrayaan-2, ISRO had opened a registration to witness the launch from the viewer's gallery at Satish Dhawan Space Centre, however, that has been closed now. However, one can still watch the live-streaming of India's second lunar mission on Doordarshan, IndiaTody and AajTak. All these channels will give you updated information about the Chandrayaan-2 launch. You can also catch all the latest updates on Chandryaan 2 at ISRO's twitter handle and BusinessToday.In's live blog.

What is Chandrayaan-2 all about?

Chandrayaan-2 is one of the most prestigious missions undertaken by ISRO. It is India's first space mission to conduct a soft landing on the Moon's south polar region. Also, it is the country's first mission to explore the lunar terrain with home-grown technology. The mission will make India number 4 country in the world to soft land rover on the surface of the moon after Russia, the US, and China. According to ISRO, the lunar south pole is an interesting surface area, which remains in shadow than the north pole. There is a possibility of the presence of water in permanently shadowed areas around it. The mission, which carries a total of 13 payloads, including three from the Europe, two from the US and one Bulgaria, seeks to improve understanding of the Moon, which could lead to discoveries that will benefit India and humanity as a whole.

