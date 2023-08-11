Chandrayaan-3 vs Lunar-25: Will Russia steal India's thunder in a race to the moon’s south pole?

In a renewed era of lunar exploration, Russia has fired the starting gun in an attempt to regain its position as a space superpower. On Friday, a Soyuz 2.1v rocket carrying the Luna-25 spacecraft lifted off from the Vostochny Cosmodrome, marking Russia's first moon-landing mission in 47 years. The mission's primary goal is to achieve a soft landing on the lunar south pole, a region that holds tantalising potential in the form of frozen water.

The Russian space agency, Roscosmos, is in a high-stakes race against India's Chandrayaan-3, which embarked on its lunar journey a month ago. The ambitious Chandrayaan-3 mission aims to execute a soft landing on the moon's surface on August 23, according to ISRO chairman S Somanath. However, with Luna-25's earlier expected landing date of August 21, the race is heating up and promises a nail-biting finish.

"Now we will wait for the 21st. I hope that a highly precise soft landing on the moon will happen," Borisov told workers at the Vostochny Cosmodrome after the launch, according to Russian news agency Interfax.

The significance of the lunar south pole cannot be overstated. Over recent years, scientific investigations by multiple space agencies, including NASA, have revealed compelling evidence of water ice concealed within the shadowy recesses of craters in this region. Such a discovery carries monumental implications for future lunar exploration and potential sustained human presence.

Luna-25, measuring about the size of a small car, will undergo a series of crucial manoeuvres before its anticipated lunar touchdown. After a five-day journey, the spacecraft will spend 5-7 days in lunar orbit, during which it will meticulously select one of three potential landing sites near the south pole. If all goes according to plan, Luna-25 could potentially beat Chandrayaan-3 by a slim margin in this celestial sprint.

In contrast, Chandrayaan-3 has been diligently navigating its trajectory since its launch from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. Following several intricate manoeuvres, the spacecraft achieved a "translunar" orbit on August 5, culminating in its lunar insertion on August 6. The spacecraft has since been engaged in a series of orbit adjustments, edging closer to its final orbit, where it will ultimately initiate the final descent of its lander module to the lunar surface.

Both Russia and India are striving to demonstrate their technological prowess and stake their claims in the evolving narrative of lunar exploration. As nations vie to establish their presence on the moon, these missions are emblematic of the broader push towards renewed space exploration and potential future lunar habitation.

The outcome of this exhilarating race remains uncertain. Success hinges on numerous factors, including the flawless execution of intricate manoeuvres and the precise soft landing of these spacecraft. The final moments of both Russia’s Luna-25 and India’s Chandrayaan-3 lunar missions will undoubtedly keep space enthusiasts around the world on the edge of their seats.

Meanwhile, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has also congratulated Russia on X over the successful launch of its rocket. “Congratulations, Roscosmos on the successful launch of Luna-25. Wonderful to have another meeting point in our space journeys. Wishes for Chandrayaan-3 and Luna-25 missions to achieve their goals," ISRO wrote.

