China bans govt officials from using Apple iPhones, other foreign brands for work

The Chinese government is actively asking its officials at the centre not to use Apple iPhones for official work. Government officials have also been asked not to bring these devices to the office. This move by the Chinese government has been disclosed by the Wall Street Journal, citing people familiar with the matter.

According to the WSJ report, the orders were passed on by the superiors to their staff in recent weeks. However, the scale of the ban is not clear.

Beijing's new move could harm Apple's prospects in China, its biggest market after the US. Apple generates one-fifth of its revenue from the Chinese market. The company will be launching its new line of devices under the iPhone 15 series in less than a week. Any further action that could harm the sales of iPhones in the country could impact Apple's overall targets. Apple will be launching four new phones on Septemeber 12 which includes iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

This move could also be looked at as China's way of encouraging the use of Chinese brands in the country. This move comes amidst rumours claiming that Chinese smartphone manufacturer Huawei has managed to develop an advanced 7nm chipset that has been used in Mate 60 Pro.

In light of Huawei's recent challenges stemming from US restrictions, the Mate 60 Pro's launch holds significance. The smartphone's potential self-sufficiency in terms of chipset marks a milestone for China and Huawei. Apart from Huawei, US has also been contemplating the ban of ByteDance app TikTok, with some states like Montana already announcing a ban on the app.

The restrictions imposed by both countries on each other can lead to more isolated markets across the globe.

Also read: Why Huawei Mate 60 Pro may be the most significant smartphone launch in 2023

Watch: Jio Financial (JFS) share price falls over 3% ahead of exclusion from Nifty, other NSE indices; passive selling worth $324 million likely; check details