‘Coming soon’: Deepinder Goyal’s mysterious ‘Temple’ device teased again. What is it?

Zomato founder and Eternal CEO Deepinder Goyal has offered the first clear glimpse of Temple — an experimental health-tech device designed to measure real-time brain blood flow, signalling an unexpected yet ambitious leap into advanced medical hardware by the parent company of the food-delivery giant.

The teaser, posted on Instagram, shows a tiny golden module with the words “Temple Coming Soon”, accompanied by Goyal’s characteristically minimal caption: “Getting there.” The post follows weeks of speculation after he was photographed wearing a small gold-coloured sensor on his right temple, prompting curiosity about whether the entrepreneur was quietly building wearable neuro-tech.

Temple stems from Goyal’s ongoing research into what he calls the Gravity Ageing Hypothesis — an idea suggesting that gravity-induced reductions in brain blood flow may accelerate ageing. Continuous and precise monitoring of cerebral blood flow, he argues, is essential to study how aging unfolds in the brain and whether targeted interventions can slow it. If successful, Temple could push the company into a space dominated by specialised medical device makers.

Deeper push into physiological research

Goyal has previously outlined his theory in a lengthy note on X (formally twitter), emphasising that brain blood flow is a key biomarker of ageing. According to him, “Science already knows that Brain Flow is highly correlated to age, and an important biomarker for aging.”

He has also promoted inversion practices — going upside down — as a method to counteract the natural decline in cerebral blood flow. Sharing internal observations from his team’s tests, he claimed that six weeks of daily inversion-table use “for more than ten minutes every day” led to a 7% baseline increase in average brain flow, suggesting a potential reversal of nearly a decade’s worth of age-related decline.

A bold hardware bet

While Zomato has traditionally stayed within the food delivery and restaurant discovery ecosystem, Eternal’s development of Temple signals a strategic diversification into scientific hardware and health-monitoring technologies. The device’s real-time brain blood-flow tracking aims at problems far removed from food logistics — touching on neurology, aging biology, and consumer health tech.

Despite the buzz, crucial details remain unknown: when Temple will be released, whether it will be commercialised, what regulatory pathway it will follow, and how deeply Eternal intends to embed itself into health hardware research.