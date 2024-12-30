Conor McGregor vs Logan Paul: Mukesh Ambani to host fight at Wankhede Stadium?

Mumbai could soon play host to a famous boxing bout between Conor McGregor and Logan Paul at the Wankhede stadium. Irish MMA superstar and professional boxer McGregor is one of the most decorated UFC stars in the history of the competition. He responded to a reporter on X (formerly Twitter), almost confirming the bout in 2025.

The fight would be McGregor's return to the fighting ring after an absence of three years, following his severe leg injury during a UFC bout against Dustin Poirier in July 2021. McGregor, a former two-division UFC champion himself, has been teasing a comeback for a while.

McGregor will fight YouTuber-turned-boxer Logan Paul in a bout that will be a part of the 'Visit India' campaign, aimed at promoting tourism in the country. The campaign is also facilitated by Mukesh Ambani, who is India's wealthiest man and one of the world's top billionaires, with a net worth of over $95 billion.

This fight is expected to have one of the largest purses in boxing history, as both McGregor and Logan Paul are expected to earn an unprecedented $250 million for the fight.

While no official announcement has been made, the prospect of such a fight in Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium has ignited a frenzy among fans and sports pundits alike. In the past, such super fights have been hosted in global destinations like London or Las Vegas, with the most recent one between Logan Paul's brother Jake Paul versing Mike Tyson in Texas. However, such an event in Mumbai could not only bring the city but also India on a global scale for future events like this.