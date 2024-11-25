'Copy Jaguar': Nothing pokes fun at Jaguar’s new logo, but hints at future collaboration

Smartphone maker Nothing has taken a humorous jab at Jaguar's recent rebranding efforts, targeting the automaker's new tagline "Copy Nothing." The Tata-owned luxury car brand recently revealed a refreshed logo, new fonts, and slogans like "Create Exuberant" and "Live Vivid" as part of its strategy to transition into an all-electric future. However, Jaguar's attempt at reinvention has received mixed reactions online, and Nothing seized the opportunity to join the conversation.

In a clever move, Nothing updated its social media logo to imitate Jaguar's new font and changed its bio on X (formerly Twitter) to "Copy Jaguar." It also shared a side-by-side comparison of its X profile and Jaguar's, making its intentions clear. This cheeky campaign was successful, with Nothing's post garnering over 10 million views and 210,000 likes on X, sparking further discussion. CEO Carl Pei praised the brand's social media team for their quick response, calling it a "brilliant" moment of engagement.

While Nothing embraced humour, Jaguar's rebranding was not as well-received. The bold new tagline, "Copy Nothing," and accompanying slogans faced widespread criticism on X. Some users mocked the automaker, with one commenting, "I thought this was a dating site," while another remarked, "They don't make cars anymore." Even Tesla and X CEO Elon Musk joined in, quipping, "Do you make cars?" Jaguar responded sportingly, inviting Musk for tea in Miami on 2nd December.

Interestingly, the exchange has sparked hints of collaboration between Nothing and Jaguar. On LinkedIn, Emi Bulai, Lead UI Designer at Jaguar Land Rover, responded to Carl Pei, saying, "Ready when you are." This followed a suggestion from another user encouraging Nothing to pitch its native tech solutions for Jaguar's in-car systems. Pei himself called the idea "great," leaving room for speculation on a potential partnership.

Whether this playful banter develops into something more formal remains to be seen, but the lighthearted exchanges between Nothing and Jaguar have certainly captured attention online.

Jaguar's attempt to rebrand reflects its ambitions to go electric and appeal to a younger, dynamic audience, though the execution has clearly divided opinion. Nothing, known for its bold marketing strategies, capitalised on the moment to boost its own brand visibility, demonstrating that in the realm of social media, timing and creativity are often key to success.