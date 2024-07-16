CoRE-AI: New coalition launches in India to champion responsible AI evolution

Amidst the global race to harness the power of artificial intelligence, India is taking a decisive step toward ensuring AI's responsible development and deployment. A new multi-stakeholder coalition, the Coalition for Responsible Evolution of AI (CoRE-AI), has been launched, bringing together over 30 leading Indian AI startups, think tanks, research organisations, universities, and industry players.

The coalition, with its secretariat at The Dialogue, aims to provide a platform for deliberation and collaboration on critical aspects of AI governance, skilling, awareness, and technical competencies.

A Collective Approach to Maximising Benefits, Minimising Risks

CoRE-AI recognises the transformative potential of AI while acknowledging the need to address potential risks and challenges. The coalition's mission statement emphasises the importance of bringing "diverse stakeholders together to engage, contribute, learn, and collaborate" on the responsible evolution of AI.

Suparna Singh, a member of CoRE-AI's Executive Committee and CEO of Frammer AI, stressed the need to incentivise AI innovation in India, while Sangeeta Gupta, Executive Committee member and VP and Chief Strategy Officer of NASSCOM, highlighted the importance of creating an enabling environment for AI adoption. Kazim Rizvi, Founder of The Dialogue, emphasised the need for diverse perspectives in shaping the future governance of AI and showcasing India's burgeoning AI innovation.

In a video message for the launch event, S. Krishnan, Secretary of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), expressed the government's support for the initiative, stating: “The world expects India to take leadership, especially on behalf of the Global South, in this critical area of application of AI, and hence the kind of voice that India will have in this space, the kind of leadership role that it will have will greatly influence the way the ethical stance on AI will also evolve and the way that we would be able to apply AI in a manner that works for everybody. Government welcomes support, and interventions from a wide range of players who can bring the relevant information to the table on this aspect. And taking in all of these inputs, undoubtedly a robust framework will emerge where India will also be able to not just use AI for the benefit of its own people, but play a leadership role globally. I'm confident the CoRE-AI forum will contribute to this larger national goal.”

Building on a Foundation of Existing Policy

CoRE-AI's launch comes at a time when India is actively shaping its AI strategy. NITI Aayog's National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence has already identified key areas for AI deployment, including healthcare, agriculture, education, smart cities, and smart mobility. The strategy also highlights ethical considerations like fairness, transparency, and privacy, reflecting a commitment to responsible AI development.

CoRE-AI will build upon these existing policies, drawing inspiration from global frameworks such as the OECD AI Principles, the G20 AI Principles, and the EU's Ethics Guidelines for Trustworthy AI.

CoRE-AI's Four Working Groups: A Multi-Faceted Approach

To address the multifaceted aspects of responsible AI, CoRE-AI has established four working groups:

AI and Innovation: Focusing on fostering and showcasing AI innovation within India.

DPI and AI: Exploring the interplay between data protection, privacy, and AI technologies.

Human-centred AI: Ensuring that AI development prioritises human well-being and societal values.

AI Governance: Developing frameworks and guidelines for the ethical and responsible governance of AI.

A Collective Vision for a Better Future

Through its collaborative efforts, CoRE-AI aims to harness the power of AI for social good, driving socio-economic growth and addressing complex challenges while mitigating potential risks. The coalition's website, https://core-ai.in/, will serve as a hub for information, resources, and updates on its initiatives.