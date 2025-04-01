Corning’s new Gorilla Glass Ceramic aims to set new durability standard for smartphones

Corning has announced the launch of Gorilla Glass Ceramic, a new glass ceramic material designed to improve drop performance on rough surfaces. The innovation is aimed at enhancing the durability of mobile devices, and Corning claims that it survived 10 repeated drops from one meter on surfaces replicating asphalt.

The new product marks Corning’s latest advancement in its Gorilla Glass portfolio, which has become a staple in the consumer electronics industry, providing tough, scratch-resistant covers for smartphones and other devices. Gorilla Glass Ceramic is expected to build on this legacy by offering a more robust alternative to existing cover materials, including conventional aluminosilicate glass.

According to Corning, Gorilla Glass Ceramic offers significantly better performance compared to aluminosilicate glasses commonly used in the industry. Laboratory tests demonstrated that the new material withstood 10 consecutive drops from one metre onto surfaces simulating asphalt, whereas competitive aluminosilicate glass typically failed on the first drop.

David Velasquez, Vice President and General Manager of Corning Gorilla Glass, said, "Gorilla Glass has built a reputation of strength and resilience, and our new glass ceramic material continues this tradition. Designed to offer enhanced toughness, Gorilla Glass Ceramic reinforces our commitment to innovating and engineering high-quality, durable materials for display covers and enclosures."

The launch of Gorilla Glass Ceramic comes at a time when mobile device manufacturers are increasingly focused on durability as a key selling point. With smartphones becoming more expensive and consumers holding onto their devices for longer periods, manufacturers are under pressure to enhance build quality and longevity.

While no official timeline has been confirmed, Corning has specified that the first smartphone to feature the new Gorilla Glass Ceramic will be from Motorola. This could be the next generation of the Motorola Razr foldable phone.