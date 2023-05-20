Crypto fraud: Teen scams people by promising to double their money in a single day

A 19-year-old boy has been arrested by police from Rajasthan for scamming people by promising high returns on crypto investment. Narendra Chaudhary, a Sawai Madhopur district, Rajasthan, resident ran his own mobile repair and accessories shop and operated the cyber scam from the village with another partner who is a juvenile.

As per the police, this fraud came to light when a victim of this scam approached Delhi Police. He reported that he was scammed of Rs 45,000 in a social media scam. He added that the alleged scammers promised him double the money in a single day if he invested in crypto funds through them.

The complaint was received by Delhi Police back on February 21. The victim had reportedly joined a group on social media that advertised high returns on investments in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies and mutual funds.

The victim called the mobile number provided by the group and started getting text messages on WhatsApp. The person on the other side of the line identified himself as Bonesh Meena. He asked the victim to make an immediate payment of Rs 10,000 and then Rs 6,000 in GST for a month. Once the victim made the payment, he was informed that his profit has been locked and now he has to pay Ts 12,000 as the commission. In total, he robbed the victim of Rs 45,000.

The accused was arrested by a team under the supervision of Inspector Pawan Tomar, Cyber Police Station North district. To identify the location of the accused, the police traced the mobile location to Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur.

After making a raid in Kundera village in Sawai Madhopur, the police arrested Chaudhary and questioned him. During the confession, Chaudhary revealed that he worked with a juvenile and operated from Kundera and other nearby villages.

