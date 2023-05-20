Hiroshima AI Process: G7 calls for adoption of international technical standards for AI

Leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) nations, gathered in Hiroshima, Japan, have called for the adoption of international technical standards for trustworthy artificial intelligence (AI). The leaders claim that approaches to the common vision and goal of trustworthy AI may vary. As per the official statement, “the governance of the digital economy should continue to be updated in line with our shared democratic values”.

Notably, European Union is almost a month away from passing legislation to regulate AI technology which is likely to be the world’s first comprehensive AI law. EU was also represented at the G7 this year.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stated, "We want AI systems to be accurate, reliable, safe and non-discriminatory, regardless of their origin.” The G7 leaders also emphasised the pros and cons of generative AI, saying they “need to immediately take stock of the opportunities and challenges of generative AI."

The G7 leaders have also agreed to create a ministerial forum known as the “Hiroshima AI Process” that will discuss issues regarding generative AI tools like ChatGPT, such as intellectual property rights and disinformation. It is scheduled to be formed by the end of this year.

Calls for regulation of AI are being made by several tech luminaries across the world. ChatGPT-maker, OpenAI CEO, Sam Altman told a Senate panel that the use of artificial intelligence to interfere with election integrity is a "significant area of concern", adding that it needs regulation. "I think we also need rules, guidelines, on what's expected in terms of disclosure from a company providing a model," Sam Altman said about elections and AI, adding "I am nervous about it."

Altman, talking for the first time in front of Congress, suggested that in general, the U.S. should consider licensing and testing requirements for the development of AI models. He also suggested that companies should have the right to say they do not want their data used for AI training, which is one idea being discussed on Capitol Hill.

