Cyberabad Police issues notices to 11 organisations over major data breach of 66.9 crore individuals

The Cyberabad Police has taken stern action against the breach of data of 66.9 crore individuals and organisations from 24 states and eight metropolitan cities in India. The police have issued notices to 11 organisations, which include three banks, a social media giant, an Information Technology services company, an online grocery seller, a digital payments app, and an online insurance platform.

The accused, Vinay Bhardwaj, was arrested for stealing, holding, and selling personal and confidential data of individuals and organisations.

The data stolen by the accused included GST details of persons and companies, consumer/customer data of major organisations, and students' data of edu-tech organisations. The Cyberabad Police has asked the representatives of these organisations to appear before them and furnish details on how the companies maintained their databases, what procedures and policies were followed in this regard, and who could access the data.

The police are investigating how the database was leaked and accessed by an "unauthorised" person. This will help in identifying the loopholes in the security of these organisations and taking necessary measures to avoid such incidents in the future. The police have asked the representatives to appear before them in the next week to furnish the details.

As per police reports, the accused who was apprehended was found to be using a website called 'InspireWebz' based in Faridabad, Haryana, to sell databases to clients using cloud drive links.

