Elon Musk introduces ‘Sensitivity Settings’ on X-Twitter to give advertisers more control over ads placement

Elon Musk’s X, formerly Twitter, has announced ‘sensitivity settings’ on the platform. The social media platform is struggling to get advertisers on board and is looking for more ways to attract them. The Sensitivity Settings will allow the advertisers to choose between different types of content filtering for their ads.

As per the support page of the company, the sensitivity settings will "enable advertisers to align their brand’s messaging with content on X that meets their unique sensitivity needs”. These settings will allow advertisers to strike the right balance between "reach and suitability' when it comes to ad placement on X."

The company further elaborates that Sensitivity Settings will use machine learning to place the ads adjacent to appropriate content, as per the advertisers’ threshold. The brands will be able to select their preferred environment that best meets their individual campaign objectives. They can choose from three options: Relaxed, Standard and Conservative. X will exclude all rule-breaking content from ads regardless of what advertisers have opted into.

The display of advertisements in the "For You" feed is subject to certain restrictions. Under the "conservative" category, ads will not be presented alongside content that promotes hate speech, sexual content, excessive violence, profanity, obscenity, spam, and drugs. The "standard" category excludes drug-related content and spam. Lastly, the "relaxed" category restricts the display of ads alongside content that promotes hate speech and sexually explicit material. This category is ideal for brands that seek to expand their reach.

Notably, X’s ad revenue has dropped to 50 per cent since Musk’s takeover. This is because the brands have cut spending on platform due to concerns about rise in hate speech and other objectionable content.

We’re still negative cash flow, due to ~50% drop in advertising revenue plus heavy debt load. Need to reach positive cash flow before we have the luxury of anything else. July 15, 2023

It was earlier reported by Media Matters, that ads from brands like Honeywell, Discovery, Showtime and USA Today were placed alongside tweets from The National Socialist Network account, a neo-Nazi group that actively advocates for violence and terrorism. With the new Sensitivity Settings, X aims to curb such instances.

