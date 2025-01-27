DeepSeek R1 climbs Indian Apple App Store rankings, gets ahead ChatGPT in US market

DeepSeek R1, an artificial intelligence (AI) platform from China, is quickly gaining traction in India and all over the world. The app has climbed to the 6th spot on the Indian App Store and is steadily moving closer to challenging the dominance of OpenAI’s ChatGPT. In the US, DeepSeek has grabbed the top spot on the Apple App Store, according to various reports.

Developed by the Hangzhou-based DeepSeek startup, the R1 model is designed to excel in reasoning and analytical functions. Its hybrid architecture, combining reinforcement learning and chain-of-thought reasoning, powers two versions - DeepSeek-R1 and DeepSeek-R1-Zero - with the latter offering advanced unsupervised fine-tuning.

DeepSeek R1’s popularity in India can be attributed to its cost-effectiveness and robust performance. With a token processing cost of just $0.55 per million input tokens, it significantly undercuts OpenAI’s o1 model.

The model has also received praise for its capabilities in coding, boasting a 97% success rate, and its efficient handling of complex tasks, including mathematical computations. Social media buzz in India highlights how its seamless functionality on smartphones and compact versions for laptops is adding to its appeal among users.

Indian users can explore DeepSeek R1 through its chat platform at chat.deepseek.com or integrate it into applications via the DeepSeek Developer Portal using API keys.

DeepSeek R1’s rapid ascent on the Indian App Store shows the growing demand for innovative AI solutions in the country. With its affordability and robust features, it has positioned itself as a strong contender in the competitive AI space, ready to challenge global players like ChatGPT.

As DeepSeek gains popularity in India, it represents a shift in how AI tools are evaluated, prioritising cost, accessibility, and performance to cater to a diverse user base.