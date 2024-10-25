Delhi developer bows out of JioHotstar domain battle, says site will go offline soon

The dramatic standoff between a Delhi-based app developer and Reliance over the JioHotstar.com domain appears to have come to an end. After outsmarting the corporate giant by securing the domain ahead of its highly anticipated merger between JioCinema and Hotstar, the developer has now announced that the site will be going offline soon, offering it up for sale on a domain marketplace instead.

Related Articles

In a heartfelt statement titled "Thank You People of Internet," the anonymous developer expressed his gratitude for the overwhelming support he received from lawyers and well-wishers worldwide, especially after the story went viral. "I would like to express my sincere gratitude to the lawyers who generously offered their time and guidance pro bono. From the Honorable Supreme Court and High Court to legal minds in Cambridge, London, California, Texas, and surprisingly even Berlin – I’m still amazed how this reached German lawyers. Your support means a lot to me," he wrote.

Family's concerns and legal uncertainty

The developer revealed that while the attention surrounding the domain battle brought him support, it also caused a lot of stress for his family. "My parents read the news and they are worried, actually super super worried. Itna bhi viral nhi hona tha yaar. Shayad legal battle phir bhi handle ho jaye, bhai saab maa baap ka samjhana is so difficult. Good Kalesh today."

Despite advice from many legal experts suggesting he should hold on to the domain, the developer acknowledged the limitations of his position against a powerful entity like Reliance. He explained that although holding the domain is legal, fighting a long legal battle is not something he can afford. "What I have understood is that there are many legal opinions and no clear answer until the court pronounces a verdict and I literally don’t have the time and resources to go against a big group."

Hoping for compassion from Reliance

Throughout the ordeal, the developer maintained that he had no malicious intent in securing the domain, only hoping that it would become a means to finance his education. "I might not be able to use it for anything, but holding it as a showpiece without infringing on anyone’s trademark is completely legal. I can be restrained from using this domain or even keep this site online, but can’t be forced to give up the domain."

While he still holds out hope that Reliance will consider buying the domain, his outlook remains uncertain. "Chances are they might not even pay a single penny for this, but I hope they look at it from a compassionate side and offer a respectable sum for it. Kya pata Reliance ki wajah se meri diwali bhi badiya ho jaye."

Putting the domain up for sale

With the legal and emotional toll weighing on him, the developer decided to make a public offer, putting JioHotstar.com up for sale on NameCheap, a domain marketplace. He’s now offering it at one-tenth of his original asking price, which was over ₹1 crore.

"If you feel you have the time and resources for legal stuff or you live in a country where Jio is not a trademark, you can instantly buy this domain from NameCheap.com at 1/10th of original ask," he wrote. He closed by reiterating his intent to give up the domain soon, hoping Reliance may still consider buying it: "I had no malicious intent just the hope for a better future. Bye Bye. This site will go offline soon."