Digital Arrest Scam! Shocking video reveals how scammers pose as police to steal money

A new type of scam, called the 'Digital Arrest' scam has been reported by a vigilant citizen named Vijay Patel. He shared a series of tweets and videos of the entire interaction with the scammer. The scam is a frightening combination of fake official threats and coercion. Con artists pose as police officers to intimidate victims into paying money for crimes they have never committed.

Patel, who was targeted by these scammers, shared his experience in a viral tweet thread, documenting the steps involved in this new fraud. Here’s a breakdown of how it works and how you can stay safe.

How the scam works

1. Initial Threat Call

The scam begins with a phone call from an unknown number, with the caller pretending to represent the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). They claim that your mobile number is being used for illegal activities like harassment or financial fraud, and it will be blocked in the next few hours.



2. Two Options

The scammer then offers two options: you either travel to a distant police station (in this case, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh) or provide your statement via a WhatsApp video call. Understandably, most people choose the video call option.



3. The Fake Police Set-Up

On the WhatsApp video call, the scammer appears dressed as a police officer in what looks like a legitimate police station. This adds credibility to their claim and is enough to convince many victims. Patel, however, played along, pretending to be scared, to record the scam for public awareness.

4. Identity Verification

To further their scheme, the scammer asks for personal information, including your Aadhaar card details, claiming they need this to prevent further illegal use of your identity.

5. Fake Documents

To make things look even more authentic, they send fake legal documents with your name and Aadhaar number printed on them. These documents are supposedly from the Supreme Court or TRAI but often contain small mistakes, like misspellings.



6. Intimidation via Police “Inquiries”

The scammer then escalates the situation by pretending to contact their “headquarters” using a walkie-talkie. Suddenly, their tone becomes threatening, claiming you are involved in a money laundering case. This is a ploy to trick you into revealing how many bank accounts you have.

7. UPI and Net Banking Info

They then ask if you use UPI or net banking services, likely intending to use these channels to siphon off your funds.



8. Demand for Money

The final step is when the scammer, posing as a senior police officer, demands that you transfer all your money to a “safe account” for investigation. They promise to return the money if you’re found innocent, along with a “certificate” proving your innocence.

DIGITAL ARREST SCAM🚨



FIRST TIME LIVE RECORDING.



1. Please read, watch, and share this thread as much as possible so we can save more people from this fraud. pic.twitter.com/n6s0pEuYQu — Vijay Patel🇮🇳 (@vijaygajera) October 24, 2024

How to stay safe from the “Digital Arrest” scam

Vijay Patel’s experience highlights how sophisticated and intimidating these scams have become, but there are ways to protect yourself:

1. Stay Calm: Scammers use fear to manipulate you. If someone claims you’re involved in a legal matter, don’t panic. Legitimate authorities will never ask for personal information or money over the phone or WhatsApp.



2. Verify the Source: If you receive such a call, contact your local police station or the actual regulatory authority to verify whether the claims are real.



3. Do Not Share Personal Info: Never share sensitive details like your Aadhaar number, bank account info, or UPI details with unknown callers.



4. Avoid Transferring Money: Legitimate police officers will never ask you to transfer money to a private account under the pretext of an investigation. If anyone demands this, it’s a scam.



5. Check for Red Flags: Be alert to small mistakes in documents or overly dramatic scenarios. Genuine legal processes follow clear, official protocols, not hastily sent WhatsApp messages with errors.

6. Record the Call: If you suspect a scam, record the conversation if possible and report it to the authorities.

7. Spread Awareness: Just like Vijay Patel did, sharing your experience can help others stay vigilant.

By keeping these tips in mind, you can avoid falling victim to this growing scam. As always, awareness and caution are the best defences against fraud.