Business Today
Digital arrest scam with fake police dupes 6,000+ Indians from Cambodia, Myanmar call centres

Digital arrest scam with fake police dupes 6,000+ Indians from Cambodia, Myanmar call centres

India Today Network reveals exclusive images of scammers impersonating Indian police, duping over 6000 citizens. The investigation tracks operations to Cambodian hotels and Chinese-run call centres.

Digital Arrest Scam Digital Arrest Scam

India Today Network has uncovered a large scam network operating out of Cambodia and Myanmar, targeting over 6,000 Indian citizens. This network, run through repurposed Chinese casinos turned into call centres, poses as Indian police officers to deceive and extort victims.

Exclusive photos accessed by the India Today Network reveal scammers dressed as Indian police officers—wearing partial uniforms with pyjamas underneath—intimidating victims by posing as Delhi Police. The scammers reportedly issue fake summons, using these to threaten and extort large sums of money from their targets, sometimes running into crores.

Indian agencies have tracked these scam operations to several locations in Cambodia and Myanmar. GPS coordinates shared in the investigation have identified specific hubs within these countries, where these call centres are believed to operate. A network flow chart links four locations in Cambodia and two in Myanmar, outlining the vast reach of this operation.

This extensive cross-border network highlights the need for greater vigilance and international cooperation to tackle these organised cyber scams targeting Indian citizens.

Published on: Oct 30, 2024, 1:22 PM IST
