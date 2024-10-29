PM Modi warns of 'Digital Arrest' scam: Here’s what it is and how to stay safe

In his recent Mann Ki Baat address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi warned the public about a rising cyber scam known as "digital arrest," where fraudsters impersonate law enforcement or government officials to intimidate victims and extort money. PM Modi played a recorded example of a scam call to highlight the seriousness of the issue, urging people to stay alert to such tactics and emphasising that no genuine agency conducts inquiries over phone or video calls.

Related Articles

Steps for digital safety

In his speech, PM Modi outlined a simple three-step safety protocol to protect against scams:

1. Stop: Remain calm and avoid giving out personal information immediately.

2. Think: Be aware that legitimate agencies don’t conduct such inquiries over calls or demand payments through calls.

3. Take Action: Report incidents on the National Cybercrime Helpline (1930) or at [cybercrime.gov.in](http://cybercrime.gov.in/), inform family members, and record evidence.

PM Modi urged citizens to share their experiences to increase awareness and suggested that schools and colleges engage students in campaigns against cyber scams under the hashtag #SafeDigitalIndia.

Government data highlights cybercrime rise

A recent report by The Indian Express, based on Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) data, showed that Indians lost ₹120.3 crore in digital arrest scams alone in the first quarter of 2023. This form of cyber fraud was one of the top categories of scams reported to the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C), which handles cybercrime complaints. In total, 46% of reported cyber frauds in early 2023, amounting to ₹1,776 crore, were linked to scams originating from Myanmar, Laos, and Cambodia.

Data from the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP) also revealed the escalation in cyber complaints, with 7.4 lakh complaints filed in the first four months of 2023, a significant increase from 4.52 lakh complaints in 2021.

How the 'Digital Arrest' scam works

Digital arrest scams follow a specific pattern to exploit victims. According to I4C’s Chief Executive Officer Rajesh Kumar, fraudsters:

- Step 1: Select victims and gather extensive personal information to appear credible.

- Step 2: Impersonate officials from police, CBI, or other agencies, often using fake uniforms and staged backgrounds to induce fear.

- Step 3: Pressure the victim to act immediately, claiming a need for urgent action to avoid arrest, demanding money in exchange for case “closure.”

Victims are often coerced into staying on video calls, or "digitally arrested," until they comply. Many of these operations are based in Myanmar, Laos, and Cambodia, where criminals use social media to offer fake employment, luring people into elaborate scams that often lead to extortion.