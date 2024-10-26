Diwali Bonus of Rs 15 lakh: This Indian EV company is giving some employees ₹15 lakh in ESOPs

Zypp Electric, a company which is a part of India’s EV-as-a-service sector, has launched its “Zypp Diwali Bonanza” campaign, running from October 20 to November 20. This festive campaign aims to reward Zypp’s delivery partners, known as Zypp Pilots, with financial and career-boosting benefits for their contributions, particularly during Diwali, a busy time for quick-commerce and food deliveries.

A highlight of Zypp’s campaign is its Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP), valued at ₹15 lakh each, awarded to the five longest-serving Zypp Pilots. Zypp’s leadership emphasised that this move not only rewards their dedication but also offers these gig workers a pathway to financial stability and eventual retirement benefits, aligning with Zypp’s goal of empowering gig workers.

Gold, silver coins, and double earnings as performance incentives

As part of the Diwali Bonanza, Zypp will reward the top 30 delivery partners across India with gold and silver coins, selected based on their performance. Additionally, on Diwali day, October 31, all Zypp Pilots—both current and former—can double their earnings, providing an extra incentive to maximise their income during the festive rush.

Alongside these rewards, Zypp has introduced a rent-to-own scheme for Zypp Pilots, allowing them to eventually own the electric scooters they use without any additional costs.

Akash Gupta, Co-Founder and CEO of Zypp Electric, stated, “Our Zypp Pilots are at the heart of our operations. With the Zypp Diwali Bonanza, we’re offering immediate festive rewards and securing long-term benefits like ESOPs for our most dedicated Pilots. This Diwali, we want to give back in a way that truly makes a difference.”