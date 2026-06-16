Does Google Maps have a ‘Priority Pass’? Here's the truth behind the viral post

A new Google Maps feature is being circulated on social media platforms like Reddit and X, highlighting that the app consists of a new “priority pass” feature. As per the posts, it is a subscription-based feature that intentionally diverts other drivers towards crowded or longer routes so the paid user can take advantage of a traffic-free road. But, is this feature really in work or rolled out?

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Truth behind viral Google Maps ‘Priority’ feature

The Reddit post in the r/IndiaTech community consists of a screenshot that showcases a "Google Maps Priority Pass." The image showcases the Maps app, which mentions “Get there faster” and says “Priority Pass reroutes nearby drivers to clear your lane.” In addition, the app highlights that the pass costs $49 ( around Rs 4600).

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However, the comments on the post quickly clarified that the image is not real and that Google has not announced any such feature for Google Maps. Users further highlighted that the image was created as an "unhinged meme" by a creator known for making hypothetical tech features, rather than a legitimate product leak.

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Google Maps priority pass to divert other drivers pic.twitter.com/EbU8Yopwhn — satender (@satenderlambaa) June 15, 2026

Grok’s fact check also said that the post is not true and that “the screenshot is edited or satirical, as confirmed by community discussions identifying it as engagement-driven misinformation with no official Google feature matching it.”

“Google Maps already balances traffic by suggesting alternate routes to some users based on aggregate data, but it does not offer paid options to intentionally delay others,” it added.

One Reddit user said, “This is the most ridiculous thing ever done.” Another user said, “This is something they announce on 1st April. This is edited, not real.”

Another user sarcastically said, “If Google intentionally puts me on the crowded path so the paid subscribers can get a clearer road. That will be the last time I ever use Google Maps.”

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Many also called the post dystopian and unethical, saying that such posts could create public anger.

For greater clarification, we have reached out to Google for comment and will update this story if we receive a response.

How Google Maps actually manages traffic

Frequent Google Maps users might have noticed that the app occasionally reroutes them onto less familiar side streets or even longer paths to provide users with less congested routes. The app uses crowdsourced real-time data, AI-powered traffic prediction, and automatic rerouting mid-trip, among other technologies, to analyse road conditions, estimate travel times, and recommend routes based on current and anticipated traffic patterns. By continuously processing location data from millions of users, Google Maps can identify congestion, accidents, and slowdowns in near real time and adjust directions accordingly.