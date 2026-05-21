Google previews regional dialect capabilities as Gemini Spark speaks Haryanvi at I/O 2026

At Google I/O 2026, the tech giant announced plethora of upgrades to the Gemini, but one feature instantly grabbed attention for the Indian audience. With Gemini Spark, Google teased regional dialect features, bringing language interactions that sounded far more local, natural, and conversational.

During the I/O 2026 keynote, the tech giant showcased a live demo of the feature, where Gemini Live was speaking in Haryanvi. The model in the regional language said, “Mare Bharat varsh me saikado dhal ki boli boli jave hai me. Ib Gemini unme ta kai aur boliya me ta baat kr sake se. Jaise aapni dhakad Haryanvi.”

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In addition to Gemini Live speaking in Haryanvi people also noticed the smooth shift from AI being a robotic accent to something sounding more like a human. The new Neural Expressive design language in the Gemini app also hints towards its shift to being more conversational, making the AI chatbot more natural.

By training Gemini AI models to speak and understand specific dialects, it is making AI accessible to millions of people around the globe. The technology not only empowers the tech hub but also benefits rural or culturally specific communities.

Must read: Google I/O 2026: New Gemini app, Flash model, and agentic AI push, here’s everything Google announced

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The Haryanvi demo at Google I/O 2026 was not just a technical trick, because it was seen as culturally important. Many regional Indian dialects are often ignored by major global tech companies, especially those in Silicon Valley. With Google bringing regional dialects to the forefront, it marks a significant step toward making technology inclusive.

Google also aims to expand Gemini Spark to desktop platforms, where it will be able to access local files and help automate tasks across a user’s PC.