Google Pixel 11 Series launch soon: Release date, India price, features, and everything we know so far

Google is expected to launch its next-generation smartphones, the Pixel 11 series, in the coming weeks. While the tech giant is yet to announce the release date, several reports surrounding the models have already started to circulate, giving us an early view of what the flagships will look like.

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Reportedly, the lineup will consist of four models: the Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL, and the Pixel 11 Pro Fold. Here’s what the new Pixel may look like during launch.



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Google Pixel 11 Series release date and India price

The Google Pixel 11 Series will be launched at its summer launch event, which usually takes place around August. Previously, the Pixel 9 series and the Pixel 10 series both launched in August, but a year apart. Therefore, based on the ongoing launch trend, we expect the Pixel 11 series to launch in August 2026.

In terms of pricing, the standard Pixel 11 model could be priced between Rs 79,990 and Rs 84,999 for the 256GB storage variant in India. On the other hand, the Pixel 11 Pro and Pixel 11 Pro XL could cost around Rs 1,03,999 and Rs 1,19,999.

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Lastly, the foldable model, the Pixel 11 Pro Fold, could cost Rs 1,72,999. Therefore, the prices are expected to remain similar to the previous generation model.

Google Pixel 11 Series: Design and display

The Pixel 11 series is expected to look similar to its predecessors. However, the camera module may get a subtle facelift. The device is also said to feature a Pixel Glow lighting system that could extend behind the camera bar, although details remain unclear for now.

The Pixel 11 could feature a 6.3-inch display, whereas the Pixel 11 Pro and Pixel 11 Pro XL could feature 6.3-inch and 6.8-inch displays, respectively. All three models may support up to a 120Hz refresh rate.

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Coming to the foldable, the Pixel 11 Pro Fold could feature a 6.3-inch cover display and an 8-inch inner display, both offering a 120Hz refresh rate.

Google Pixel 11 series: Performance and battery

The Pixel 11 series is expected to be powered by the in-house Tensor G6 chip built on TSMC’s N2 (2nm) node process. It may also combine the Titan M3 security chip, upgraded TPU (Tensor Processing Unit) and a brand-new GXP imaging coprocessor.

Pixel 11 could offer 8GB and 12GB RAM, Pixel 11 Pro, Pro XL, and Pro Fold could offer 12GB and 16GB RAM.

In terms of battery life, the Pixel 11 is expected to be backed by a 4840 mAh battery. Whereas, the Pixel 11 Pro and XL could be backed by 4707mAh and 5000mAh batteries. Lastly, the Pixel 11 Pro Fold could be equipped with a 4658mAh battery.

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Google Pixel 11 series: Camera

As of now, it is unknown what camera upgrades we can expect this year with the Pixel 11 series. However, we expect that it may retain the 50MP primary camera sensor with software-based upgrades. Google may also skip the temperature sensor with a new lighting system.

