CES 2025: Dolby expands Atmos to more cars, debuts Dolby Vision in a car

At CES 2025, Dolby introduced its latest developments in in-car entertainment, spotlighting new vehicles equipped with Dolby Atmos and the world’s first car to support both Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

Dolby expands Atmos support to more cars

Building on its entry into the automotive sector in 2023, Dolby has significantly expanded its presence, with over 20 car manufacturers now offering Dolby Atmos. Companies such as Cadillac, Mercedes-Benz, Rivian, and Volvo have integrated Dolby's audio technology, with new announcements made at CES, including a collaboration with Sony Honda Mobility to bring Dolby Atmos to its upcoming EV, Afeela 1.

Related Articles

One of the key highlights at Dolby’s CES exhibition was the 2025 Cadillac OPTIQ. The electric vehicle features a 19-speaker AKG audio system, and Dolby Atmos will be included as a standard feature, marking the first time the technology has been integrated into Cadillac's lineup.

Dolby has also collaborated with Analog Devices, MediaTek, NXP Semiconductors, and Texas Instruments to support its foray into automotive entertainment. At CES, Pioneer demonstrated how Dolby Atmos can be delivered through aftermarket car audio products, opening up new possibilities for consumers to upgrade their in-car entertainment experience.

Dolby Vision marks its debut in cars

In addition to Atmos, Dolby also debuted Dolby Vision for vehicles, offering enhanced visuals with richer colours and deeper contrasts. The Li Auto Li MEGA, the first vehicle to support both Dolby Vision and Atmos, was showcased at the event. Dolby also announced a strategic partnership with Samsung Display to bring Dolby Vision to more vehicles globally.