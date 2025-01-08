Sony and Honda unveil Afeela EV at CES 2025, to launch in 2025 at $89,900

At CES 2025, Sony Honda Mobility (SHM) unveiled its first production model under the AFEELA brand, the Afeela 1. Online reservations for the EV are now open in California, with prices starting at $89,900, and production is set to take place at a facility in Ohio, with deliveries anticipated to begin in mid-2026.

Key Features and Technology

The Afeela 1 includes a suite of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) powered by 40 sensors and an ECU boasting computing power of up to 800 TOPS. These systems aim to reduce driving stress and enhance safety by monitoring and visualising the driving environment in real time. SHM’s proprietary Afeela Intelligent Drive system supports end-to-end route planning, from departure to parking. Thanks to SHM's partnership with Qualcomm, the Afeela 1 is powered by a Snapdragon Digital Chassis and is generative AI integrated.

In addition to its driving capabilities, the Afeela 1 also has the Afeela Personal Agent, a voice-controlled interactive assistant capable of managing in-car functions, suggesting activities, and facilitating natural communication between occupants and the vehicle. The car is designed to adapt and evolve via over-the-air (OTA) updates, ensuring that the vehicle remains connected and responsive to user needs over time.

All of the visualisations of the surrounding environment, the maps, and the driving conditions that the car constantly monitors are shown on the display using Unreal Engine.

Interior and Entertainment

SHM wants to transform the cabin and the interior of the car into a "creative entertainment space." There is a full-panoramic touchscreen display that stretches across the entire dashboard of the car. It has ambient lighting along the door trims, as well as OLED screens mounted on the back of every seat. The electric vehicle also comes with a PlayStation 5 controller, which you can use with PlayStation Remote Play to play video games while you're seated inside the car!

Interiors of the Afeela 1

Sony also mentions that the sound system features the company's 360 Spatial Sound Technologies, and claims that the cabin will be very quiet to enhance the passengers' audio and entertainment experience. The Afeela 1 will have support for Dolby Atmos, further improving the in-cabin audio experience.

Performance and Design

SHM’s design philosophy has taken inspiration from other EVs on the market. The Afeela 1 doesn't have any physical door handles, a trend being seen across EVs for years now. Instead, users will have to unlock the car using the Afeela app on their phones. Another method is to just tap the phone to the door, and that does the trick as well. There are LiDAR cameras perched on top of the front windshield.

The interiors are premium and Sony says that it employs plant-derived and recycled materials in approximately 70% of the surface area. It also has a 3D Motion Management System integrating motor, brake, and suspension controls for optimal ride comfort.

Trims, Pricing, and Charging

The Afeela 1 will be available in two trims: Origin, priced from $89,900, and Signature, starting at $102,900. The Signature trim includes features such as 21" wheels, a rear entertainment system, and a Centre Camera Monitoring System. Both trims offer a 3-year complimentary subscription to features like ADAS, personalised entertainment content, and 5G connectivity.

The vehicle is compatible with Tesla’s Supercharging Network and Sony is claiming a range of up to 300 miles (480km) per charge. Deliveries in the US will begin in mid-2026, with the Japanese market following later that year.