Don't like what you see on your Instagram? New 'Reset Recommendations' feature announced; here's how it works

Instagram is testing a new feature called 'Reset Recommendations' aimed at providing a safer and more personalized experience for its users, particularly teenagers. This feature allows users to reset the content suggestions they receive across Explore, Reels, and Feed. It is designed to help users start afresh with their recommendations by simply tapping a few options. The new feature will soon roll out to Instagram users globally.

Over time, Instagram will tailor the recommendations again based on the user's new interactions. Additionally, users can review and unfollow accounts that no longer match their interests. This feature enhances Instagram's existing recommendation controls, which include marking content as 'Interested' or 'Not interested,' and using the Hidden Words option to block specific words or phrases. For example, people can tell Instagram what they in their Explore page by tapping the three dots in the corner of the post and selecting “Interested.” The app will also provide an option of "not-interested" for content they don't want to see.

Instagram has claimed that the user's recommendations will start to personalise again over time, showing new content based on the content and accounts they interact with. When resetting, the user will also have the option to review the accounts they're following and unfollow any that share content they no longer want to see.

Teens in select countries already have access to tools that let them choose topics they are interested in, such as cooking or sports. Instagram is also introducing a new page on its Transparency Center to explain how it ensures teenagers view age-appropriate content. This includes measures to prevent exposure to sensitive material and features like the 'Following Feed' for chronological posts, Close Friends for managing Story viewers, and a digital footprint management tool in settings.

