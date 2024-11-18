Karnataka woman falls victim to Instagram job scam, loses ₹1.94 lakh

A 25-year-old woman from Udupi, Karnataka, lost Rs 1.94 lakh to a scam after clicking on a misleading Instagram link that advertised a part-time job with Amazon. The woman, identified as Archana, was searching for employment opportunities when she encountered the post promoting “Amazon Freshers Jobs in India.” Intrigued, she clicked the link and soon received WhatsApp messages from unknown individuals offering high returns for completing simple online tasks.

According to a report by The Times if India, initially, the scammers built trust by sending her small payments for tasks she completed. Convinced of the scheme’s legitimacy, she agreed to invest larger sums with promises of even higher returns. Between October 18 and 24, she transferred Rs 1.94 lakh to various UPI accounts provided by the scammers. However, when she attempted to withdraw her earnings, her requests failed. Attempts to contact the alleged recruiters also went unanswered, leaving her with no returns or reimbursement.

Realising she had been duped, Archana filed a complaint at the Cyber Crime Police Station. Investigations are underway, but her case highlights a growing trend of online scams targeting individuals seeking quick income opportunities.

Authorities have repeatedly warned the public about such frauds, urging caution when encountering job offers on social media. Experts recommend verifying the authenticity of job postings, avoiding unverified links, and researching companies thoroughly before engaging in any financial transactions. Despite these warnings, many continue to fall for “too good to be true” schemes, losing significant sums of money to sophisticated fraudsters.

Here are a few tips to avoid falling victim to such scams: