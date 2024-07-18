Dyson launches customisable headphones called OnTrac with ANC; check specs, other details

Dyson has launched its second active noise cancellation headphones called OnTrac globally. This is the company’s second attempt at headphones after Dyson Zone that also came with a visor on the front for air purification along with the headset. As per the company, the headphones are made from premium materials and high-end finishes that make them comfortable to wear.

These headphones are likely to compete against Apple AirPods Max and other headphones by Sony, and Bose.

Dyson OnTrac price, availability

Dyson OnTrac headphones come in four colourways: CNB Copper, CNC Aluminum, CNC Black Nickel and Ceramic Cinnabar. It is available in the US at $500. They are not yet launched in India but are expected to debut soon.

As per a statement by Jake Dyson, Chief Engineer, "With over 30 years of experience in aeroacoustics, we've mastered sound physics. By reducing noise through in-house anechoic chambers and expert engineers, we've applied and further expanded our audio knowledge to develop the Dyson OnTrac™ headphones. Our first over-ear audio only headphones deliver best-in-class ANC, exceptional sound quality, and all-day comfort through unique materials, design and customisation.”

Dyson Ontrac specifications

The Dyson OnTrac headphones come with active noise cancellation support for up to 40dB. Users can track the external noise in real-time through the MyDyson App. The OnTrac comes with 40mm speaker drivers that range in frequency from 6 to 21,000Hz. The company also offers over 2000 customisable colour combinations for outer caps and ear cushions. These ear cushions are made from soft microfiber and high-grade foam. The headphones also come with multi-pivot gimbal arms and battery positioned on the sides of the headband for balanced weight distribution.

The headphones also feature a joystick for controls like changing the track, pause/play, and more. In terms of battery, they will offer up to 55 hours of battery life, even with ANC enabled.