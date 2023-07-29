Earn money from your tweets? Elon Musk’s X rolls out ads revenue sharing program for creators

Twitter, under its new rebranding as X, has finally launched its ads revenue-sharing program for creators worldwide. This move comes after earlier payouts were given to select creators this month. Now, any eligible user who meets the criteria can apply for the program directly from the monetisation tab in their settings.

To qualify for the program, users must be subscribed to X Blue, which appears to be the new name for Twitter Blue or be a Verified Organization. Additionally, they should have achieved a minimum of 15 million impressions on their cumulative posts within the last three months and have at least 500 followers. More details about the eligibility criteria can be found in a support document provided by X.

“We want the process to be as simple as possible, so all eligible X Blue and Verified Organisations subscribers are entitled to revenue share so long as they meet the eligibility criteria and join,” the company said in a statement. Creators will receive payouts if X determines that they have generated more than $50, although the exact methodology for calculating these payouts has not been disclosed in the support document.

The program's development has been in progress for some time, with Elon Musk, the owner of X, announcing its launch back in February. According to Musk, the revenue-sharing initiative was set to begin "starting today." After a few months of anticipation, initial payouts finally commenced, with some creators reporting earnings in the thousands of dollars.

With the new revenue-sharing program, X aims to incentivise and support content creators who have built substantial followings and engagement on the platform. By offering a potential source of income for eligible creators, the company hopes to foster a more vibrant and diverse community of voices on X.

