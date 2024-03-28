Elon Musk announces free Premium features on X for select accounts; check details here

Elon Musk has announced that all X (formerly Twitter) accounts that have 2,500 or above verified subscriber followers will get the Premium features for free. Furthermore, the accounts that have more than 5,000 verified subscriber followers will get all the Premium+ features for no fee.
Elon Musk in his tweet said, "Going forward, all 𝕏 accounts with over 2500 verified subscriber followers will get Premium features for free and accounts with over 5000 will get Premium+ for free."
Going forward, all 𝕏 accounts with over 2500 verified subscriber followers will get Premium features for free and accounts with over 5000 will get Premium+ for free— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 28, 2024
In addition to these features, the Premium package includes access to GrokAI, a chatbot launched in November of the previous year. GrokAI, inspired by the essence of "The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy," aims to provide responses infused with humor and a hint of rebellion. Initially exclusive to Premium+ subscribers at a cost of Rs 1,300 monthly or Rs 13,600 annually, GrokAI is now accessible to all Premium subscribers, expanding its reach and utility.
