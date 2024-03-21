Elon Musk's Neuralink reveals first human with chip implant; watch him play chess using his mind

Elon Musk's brain technology startup, Neuralink, showcased its first brain implant patient on Wednesday. The livestreamed event unveiled a quadriplegic man, Noland Arbaugh, who defied physical limitations by controlling video games and online chess using only his thoughts.

Neuralink, founded by Musk, has pioneered an implant that enables patients to harness their brain activity to operate computers and devices. Musk has emphasised the company's commitment to aiding individuals with severe physical disabilities, such as cervical spinal cord impairment or quadriplegia.

Related Articles

During the livestream on Musk's social platform X, Arbaugh, 29, demonstrated his newfound abilities, expressing his joy at being able to engage in activities he had previously thought impossible. "It has already changed my life," he exclaimed, reflecting on the ease of the surgical procedure.

Arbaugh recounted sustaining a spinal cord injury in a tragic diving accident eight years ago. Following the successful Neuralink procedure in January, which he described as "super easy," Arbaugh was discharged from the hospital within a day. Despite his enthusiasm, he acknowledged that further refinement of the technology was necessary.

Neuralink's innovative device, distinguished by its multitude of electrodes, signifies a leap forward in brain-computer interface technology. Unlike traditional implants, Neuralink's solution eliminates the need for wired connections to external devices, paving the way for broader applications.

While Neuralink is not the sole player in the field, its device's advanced capabilities hint at potential breakthroughs. Musk hinted at future developments, suggesting the device's potential to restore vision in a post on X. The prospect of "blindsight" following "Telepathy," the name of the implant for paralysed patients, underscores the ambitious scope of Neuralink's vision.