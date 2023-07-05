OnePlus Nord 3 5G, OnePlus Nord CE3, Nord Buds 2r launch today: How to watch LIVE; expected price, specs

OnePlus will host its Summer Launch event today at 7 pm IST where it will launch OnePlus Nord 3 5G, OnePlus Nord CE3 and OnePlus Nord Buds 2r TWS earbuds. In addition to these Nord products, the company has also confirmed to launch OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC neckband today.

OnePlus Nord 3 5G and OnePlus Nord CE3 will be available for purchase on Amazon. They are likely to go on first sale during the upcoming Amazon Prime Day sale (July 15-16).

OnePlus Summer Launch Event: How to watch it live

The OnePlus Summer Launch Event will begin at 7 pm IST. You can watch the live stream of the event on the company’s social media handles and YouTube channel. You can also tap on the live stream link embedded below to catch the live updates.

OnePlus Nord 3 5G, OnePlus Nord CE3, OnePlus Nord Buds 2r: Expected India price

As per a tipster Abhishek Yadav, OnePlus Nord 3 5G is likely to be launched at a starting price of Rs 32,999 (8 GB RAM + 128GB) and the 16GB RAM variant might cost you Rs 36,999.

In terms of the upcoming earbuds, the report reveals that the Nord Buds 2R earbuds are likely to be priced at Rs 2,299 in India.

OnePlus Nord 3 5G expected specifications

OnePlus has confirmed that Nord 3 5G will come with the signature alert slider that had been reserved for OnePlus flagships until recently. It will feature a flat display and flat edges. In terms of colours, it will be available in Tempest Gray and Misty Green colour variants.

The smartphone is confirmed to come with a 6.74-inch AMOLED display that offers a 120Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset and offer up to 16GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage. OnePlus Nord 3 5G is likely to run on OxygenOS 13.1 based on Android 13.

In terms of camera, the company has confirmed that OnePlus Nord 3 5G will feature a triple rear camera setup. It is expected to include a 50MP primary sensor.

As for the battery, OnePlus Nord 3 5G will be equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 80W fast charging.

OnePlus Nord CE3 expected specifications

OnePlus Nord CE3 is likely to be powered by Snapdragon 782G chipset and offer up to 12GB RAM. Apart from this, the smartphone is likely to come with the same specifications as the upcoming OnePlus Nord 3 5G. It will be the successor of the OnePlus Nord CE 2 that is available in India at a starting price of Rs 23,999.

OnePlus Nord Buds 2r TWS earbuds

The affordable Nord earbuds will house 12.4mm titanium-coated dynamic drivers, dual microphone and AI Clear Call feature. The company has confirmed that the earbuds can offer 8 hours of battery each while the case offers up to 38 hours of battery life. It will come with support for Bluetooth 5.3 and 94ms ultra-low latency.

OnePlus Nord Buds 2r earbuds will launch in Deep Gray and Triple Blue colour variants

The OnePlus Nord Buds 2r TWS earbuds will launch in India in Deep Gray and Triple Blue colour variants.

