Elon Musk changes X bio to 'Chief Troll Officer', new location 'Trollheim'

Tech mogul Elon Musk has once again stirred the online sphere, this time with a tongue-in-cheek alteration to his social media profile. The enigmatic figure, known for his entrepreneurial ventures in companies like X, SpaceX and Tesla, playfully updated his bio to read "CTO" - a familiar acronym for Chief Technology Officer - but with a whimsical twist: "Chief Troll Officer." Not stopping there, he cheekily adjusted his location to the fictional realm of "Trollheim."

In a brief announcement on the microblogging platform, Musk explained on his new persona as the "(CTO) Chief Troll Officer." This move comes as no surprise to those familiar with his penchant for humorous and sometimes provocative online interactions. Musk's knack for leaving sarcastic remarks and trolling various individuals or establishments has garnered significant media attention.

This recent alteration echoes a previous instance in October 2022 when the tech tycoon humorously christened himself "Chief Twit" following the closure of the monumental $44 billion acquisition of Twitter. Shortly after, his bio morphed once more, this time to "Twitter complaint hotline operator."

Amassing a staggering 25 million views and over 85,000 likes since its posting, Musk's update has sparked a flurry of reactions from users across the platform.

One user pondered, "Is the (CMO) Chief Meme Officer role available?" while another quipped, "So when will Elon change his location to Memes Street? I think he’s maybe waiting for @googleearth to update their front end."

(CTO) Chief Troll Officer — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 9, 2024

Amidst the lighthearted banter, a significant development emerged as global investment firm Fidelity significantly devalued its investment in X Holdings, the parent company of X, by a striking 71.5 per cent from its initial value.

Fidelity's initial stake in X Corp amounted to $300 million in October 2022 when Musk orchestrated the acquisition of the platform, formerly known as Twitter, for a staggering $44 billion.

