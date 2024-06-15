Elon Musk fears OpenAI could access his phone after hiring former NSA chief

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has voiced concerns about the potential for OpenAI to access his phone following the appointment of former US Cyber Command chief Paul Nakasone to the company's board of directors.

Musk's apprehension, expressed in a post on X (formerly Twitter), comes amidst his escalating criticism of OpenAI, the company he co-founded but later parted ways with. He has been particularly vocal about Apple's integration of OpenAI's ChatGPT into iPhones, even threatening to ban iPhones from his companies over security concerns.

Nakasone's appointment to OpenAI's board, along with his role on a new safety and security committee, has heightened Musk's anxieties. Nakasone stated his commitment to protecting OpenAI from "increasingly sophisticated bad actors."

Musk's concerns stem from his belief that integrating OpenAI's technology at the operating system level could compromise user privacy and security. He has gone so far as to suggest that visitors to his companies might be required to store their Apple devices in Faraday cages upon entry.

Adding fuel to the fire are reports that Musk is collaborating with Samsung to develop an X phone, potentially positioning it as a more secure alternative to iPhones.