Elon Musk finally reacts after video of his Nazi salute-like gesture goes viral

Elon Musk has reacted after a viral video controversy where he made a gesture during a speech that many compared to a Nazi salute. The gesture occurred while Musk was praising Donald Trump's victory in the 2024 US presidential election. The incident has sparked both outrage and support from far-right groups online.

Musk chose to dismiss the criticism on his platform X, formerly known as Twitter. He mocked the backlash by saying, "The 'everyone is Hitler' attack is sooo tired." Musk further criticized mainstream media, calling it "pure propaganda," and encouraged his followers to view themselves as the media.

Musk also targeted Wikipedia after its editors likened his gesture to a Nazi salute. He urged his followers to "defund Wikipedia," claiming the site was merely an extension of legacy media propaganda.

Despite Musk not confirming whether his gesture had anything to do with the 'Nazi Salute', far-right groups have celebrated Musk's move. A group named White Lives Matter saw it as a sign of support, while other commentators suggested it marked a shift against "wokeness." The gesture involved Musk thumping his chest and extending his arm upward with his palm down, repeated towards different sections of the audience.

Since legacy media propaganda is considered a “valid” source by Wikipedia, it naturally simply becomes an extension of legacy media propaganda! https://t.co/lwQlM51FRX — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 21, 2025

Some watchdogs have advised caution, suggesting the gesture may not have been intentional. The Anti-Defamation League referred to it as an "awkward gesture" and warned against hasty conclusions. However, Musk's refusal to directly address the interpretation has kept the debate alive.

Musk has faced criticism for his perceived political shift to the right, especially after his appointment by Trump to a governmental role and his interactions with far-right figures on his platform. His reaction to the viral video has intensified discussions about his political alignment.

Currently, Musk has not addressed the issue beyond dismissive remarks and criticisms of media outlets, allowing the controversy to persist.