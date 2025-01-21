Vivek Ramaswamy won't be part of DOGE with Elon Musk; here’s what happened

Republican Vivek Ramaswamy, who was picked by US President Donald Trump to lead the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) along with Tesla’s billionaire CEO Elon Musk has decided to quit the department.

The Indian-origin entrepreneur has plans to run for the role of Ohio governor next year, and hence decided to part ways. The announcement of his split came shortly after Donald Trump was sworn in as the US President for the second term.

Anna Kelly, a spokesperson for the commission, said, “Vivek Ramaswamy played a critical role in helping us create DOGE. He intends to run for elected office soon, which requires him to remain outside of DOGE, based on the structure that we announced today. We thank him immensely for his contributions over the last 2 months and expect him to play a vital role in making America great again.”

“It was my honour to help support the creation of DOGE. I’m confident that Elon & team will succeed in streamlining the government. I’ll have more to say very soon about my future plans in Ohio. Most importantly, we’re all-in to help President Trump make America great again!" said Ramaswamy.

President Trump also signed an executive order on Monday, creating the advisory group, which is aimed at carrying out dramatic cuts to the US government. It has already attracted lawsuits challenging its operations. The executive order stated that the group aimed to ‘modernise federal technology and software’.

Trump told the reporters that there are plans to hire about 20 individuals to ensure the implementation of the group’s objectives.

Government employee unions, watchdog groups and public interest organisations have sued DOGE within minutes of the announcement. The National Security Counselors, American Public Health Association, the American Federation of Teachers, and Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, alleged that DOGE was breaking a 1972 law that governed federal advisory committees.

Another watchdog group, Public Citizen, is suing over DOGE’s uncertain legal status, along with a union representing US government employees.