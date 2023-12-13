Elon Musk reveals new Optimus Gen 2 robot with new human-like hands, foot; watch video here

Elon Musk has taken the wraps off the new generation of Optimus robot less than a year after the first generation of the robot was unveiled. The new robot has a similar silhouette as the Optimus Gen 1. However, the arms have been revised to give a more human-like movement. The new video highlights all the new features of the Optimus robot and also shows it in action.

The new robot is 10 kg lighter than the previous version which also makes it faster. Tesla claims it has a 30% walk speed boost. The foot has also been revised to mimic the feet of human beings. It uses articulated toe sections that follow the human foot geometry. The robot also has better balance and full-body control. The most significant change is the new hands. Tesla claims they are faster and have tactile sensing on all fingers. In the demonstration video, the Optimus Gen 2 has been shown picking and setting delicate eggs from the egg tray to the boiler.

But can they dance? At the end of the video, two Optimus Gen 2 robots are seen dancing.

The company claims that the bi-pedal, autonomous humanoid robot is capable of performing unsafe, repetitive, or boring tasks.

