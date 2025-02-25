Elon Musk revives ‘Scam Altman’ jibe for OpenAI CEO as a reply to a video of Altman

Elon Musk has once again taken aim at OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, referring to him as 'Scam Altman', a nickname he has used previously. The Tesla CEO quoted a video of Altman speaking at the US Senate Judiciary subcommittee, reigniting their long-standing rivalry. The clip, originally shared on X (formerly Twitter) by Tesla Owners Silicon Valley, features Altman’s testimony from 16 May 2023.

During the hearing, Altman stated that he owns no equity in OpenAI and is involved purely out of passion. When asked, "Do you make a lot of money?", he responded, "No. I’m paid enough for health insurance. I have no equity in OpenAI." He further added, "I’m doing this because I love it."

Musk has previously called Altman a "swindler" and a "liar", underscoring the deepening rift between the two. The pair were once partners at OpenAI but have been embroiled in a public dispute over the company’s direction for several years. Their feud took another turn recently when a Musk-led consortium made a $97.4 billion offer to acquire the non-profit entity controlling OpenAI.

Musk’s latest remarks highlight the ongoing tensions between the two tech figures, particularly as OpenAI continues to push forward with its AI advancements.