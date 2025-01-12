Elon Musk’s Grok AI helps girl avoid surgery after doctors miss fracture diagnosis: Here's 5 ways it can help you

Highlighting the remarkable integration of technology with traditional medicine, AI can serve as a valuable complement, potentially identifying issues that might be overlooked, such as subtle fractures that don't immediately stand out on initial scans.

Elon Musk’s AI platform, Grok, recently played a pivotal role in diagnosing a wrist fracture that had been missed by medical professionals. The case involved a mother, AJ Kay, who consulted the Grok AI chatbot after her daughter continued experiencing pain following a car accident.

In a detailed post on X (formerly Twitter), AJ Kay shared that her daughter, though shaken, had walked away from a severe multi-vehicle crash. When the teen later complained of significant arm pain, they went to an urgent care facility.

True story: @Grok diagnosed my daughter’s broken wrist last week.



One of my daughters was in a bad car accident last weekend. Car is totaled but she walked away. Everyone involved did, thankfully. It was a best case outcome for a serious, multi-vehicle freeway collision.… pic.twitter.com/fRNh81WX0N — AJ Kay (@AJKayWriter) January 11, 2025

After X-rays were taken, the attending doctor and radiologist determined there was no fracture. The girl was sent home with an ace bandage and pain medication.

However, as her symptoms persisted and worsened — her wrist appeared abnormal, her hand became cold and tingling, and she couldn’t move her thumb — AJ Kay’s concerns grew.

Trusting her instincts, she recalled Elon Musk’s claim that his AI chatbot Grok could analyze medical images.

“Try submitting X-ray, PET, MRI, or other medical images to Grok for analysis,” Musk recommended on October 29 via X, where the AI service is available to subscribers.

When she submitted her daughter’s X-rays to Grok, the AI detected a fracture, contradicting the initial assessment that the X-ray showed only a growth plate.

Kay sought a second opinion from a wrist specialist, who confirmed Grok’s diagnosis: a distal radial head fracture with dorsal displacement. The specialist emphasised that delayed treatment could have required surgery, but thanks to Grok’s intervention, they were able to treat the injury promptly, preventing a surgical procedure.

The post has sparked a conversation on X, with users discussing the potential benefits and challenges of using AI in medical diagnostics.

A user commented, “Doctors are human and make mistakes, but this shows how AI can be a powerful second opinion.” Another added, “Oh wow. My takeaway—always trust a mother’s instinct, even over experts.”

So, what else can Grok AI do?

Real-time Search

Grok AI excels as a tool for real-time searches. With access to live data from X, it delivers top headlines and breaking news, similar to how Twitter once led in delivering rapid updates. With Grok, users can stay up to date on current events all in one place.

Choose Your Mode

Grok AI offers two modes: Regular and Fun. Regular mode, the default setting, is designed for those who seek straightforward, factual information without any added humor.

Image Generation on Demand

Among the free AI image generators, Grok stands out for producing hyperrealistic images. Powered by its integration with FLUX—an open-source image generator—Grok can create unfiltered visuals, including images of real people like celebrities and public figures, as well as sensitive content, which sets it apart from platforms like ChatGPT and DALL-E.

Fact-Checking in Real Time

Grok is also a valuable tool for real-time fact-checking. It can summarize tweets, reference texts, and provide detailed context, offering an edge over competitors like ChatGPT and Gemini.

Travel Planning

Grok AI can even function as a travel planner. Simply ask the chatbot to create an itinerary, and it will generate a detailed travel plan along with links to relevant sources for further information,