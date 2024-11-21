scorecardresearch
COMPANIES

NEWS

Elon Musk's Neuralink will conduct human brain chip trials outside US for the first time

Neuralink, Elon Musk's brain chip firm, receives Canadian nod for a clinical trial. The trial aims to assist paralysed patients in controlling digital devices with their thoughts.

Neuralink is performing first human trial on Nolan Arbaugh Neuralink is performing first human trial on Nolan Arbaugh

Neuralink, the brain chip company founded by Elon Musk, has received approval to commence its first clinical trial in Canada. The trial aims to assist paralysed individuals in controlling digital devices using their thoughts.

The study focuses on evaluating the safety and basic functionality of Neuralink’s implant, specifically targeting individuals with quadriplegia. This condition involves paralysis of all four limbs. By converting brain signals into digital commands, the device could enable users to interact with external gadgets such as computers or mobile phones.

The surgical procedure will take place at Toronto’s University Health Network. The hospital emphasised the complexity of the surgery and the need for precision. Health Canada, the regulatory body, has not yet commented on the approval.

In previous trials conducted in the United States, Neuralink has implanted its brain chip in two patients. One patient has successfully used the implant to play video games and learn 3D design, demonstrating its potential uses.

Neuralink, established in 2016 by Musk and a team of engineers, is working on developing brain interfaces with significant aspirations. The company envisions its technology restoring movement, communication skills, and even vision for disabled patients. Recently, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted a "breakthrough device" designation to Neuralink’s vision-restoration implant, recognising its potential to meet critical medical needs.

Published on: Nov 21, 2024, 3:52 PM IST
