Elon Musk's X takes on LinkedIn, releases Beta version of job hiring platform for verified companies

Elon Musk's new social media platform, X, formerly known as Twitter, has opened up its job hiring Beta to verified organizations. This is seen as a move to take on LinkedIn, the leading professional networking platform, news agency IANS reported.

The platform, currently in its Beta phase, seeks to simplify the hiring process by giving rigorous screening and verification to companies that wish to list on it. By doing so, it aims to create a safe, reliable space for job seekers, where they can access offerings from a database of verified organizations.

The new feature allows verified organizations to feature job listings on their X profiles. To be eligible for the feature, organizations must pay $1,000 a month for the verification status.

The job listings will appear on the organization's profile, and they will be searchable by keyword, location, and other criteria. Candidates can apply for jobs directly on X, and they can be contacted by employers through the platform.

“Unlock early access to the X Hiring Beta -- exclusively for Verified Organisations,” X said in a post.

“Feature your most critical roles and organically reach millions of relevant candidates. Apply for the Beta today,” the Elon Musk-run company added.

“Sign up for early access to X Hiring, currently available for Verified Organisations. If eligible, we'll enable the Hiring features on your account,” said X.

Earlier this week, it was reported that X will soon include a job search option, allowing users to discover employment directly on the site.

The bold move breaks into an industry that has largely been dominated by LinkedIn, the professionals-oriented social platform, owned by Microsoft. LinkedIn has been the go-to platform for most businesses seeking to hire and for professionals sharing their profiles and seeking job opportunities.

With Musk’s X launching its job hiring platform, it could potentially bring a new spin to the recruitment process, possibly leveraging its technological prowess and disruptor identity to introduce fresh approaches to connecting employers and potential employees.

In August, Nima Owji, an app researcher, unveiled details of the feature on Twitter. He shared a screenshot that provided some tantalizing clues to the forthcoming addition called "Twitter Hiring." According to the revealed details, Twitter is piloting a new, free tool allowing verified organisations to list job vacancies on their company profiles, which will significantly streamline the recruitment process.

Furthermore, verified organisations can add up to five job vacancies to their accounts. Musk teased the feature in May of this year. Laskie was X's first acquisition after Musk took leadership.

As a result, the acquisition may have aided the platform in developing and launching the functionality.

